‘Record Investments’ In New York State Leads To Record Low
New York State just set a new record.
New data shows gun violence in New York is at its lowest level since the state started tracking this data in 2006.
Shootings Down 26 Percent In New York
Shootings are down 26 percent this year through September compared to the same nine-month period last year. The numbers are from data reported by the 28 police departments outside of New York City that take part in the state's Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative.
“Public safety is my number one priority, and New York is leading the nation with proven initiatives that are making communities safer,” Governor Hochul said.
Parts Of New York State With Significant Decline In Shootings
Significant decreases in shooting incidents with injury reported in Niagara Falls, Rochester, Syracuse, Troy, Utica and Long Island.
- Utica: 52 percent
- Troy: 48 percent
- Niagara Falls: 40 percent
- Rochester: 38 percent
- Long Island: 36 percent
- Syracuse: 29 percent
New York State reported that 170 fewer people were injured by gun violence.
Shootings Drastically Down In Hudson Valley, Long Island, Western New York
This summer, Gov. Hochul highlighted areas in the Hudson Valley, Long Island and Western New York that reported "significant declines" in shootings through July 2024 compared to the same seven-month period last year:
