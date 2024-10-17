How You Can Save: Most New Yorkers Missing Out On ‘Inflation-Busting’ Thanksgiving Feast

Here's the secret on how you can feed a family of 10 on Thanksgiving for the lowest price in 5 years.

With Thanksgiving about six weeks ago, ALDI confirmed its lowest-priced "Thanksgiving basket in five years."

ALDI Announced Cheapest Thanksgiving In 5 Years

"With reports showing grocery prices are up 50% across the industry on hundreds of items compared to 2019, shoppers will get welcome relief at ALDI on their favorite Thanksgiving fixings," ALDI told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

For Thanksgiving 2024, a full meal for 10 people will cost less than $47, according to ALDI. That's about $4.70 per person, ALDI notes.

“Every day at ALDI, we are focused on finding ways to deliver the lowest possible prices for our customers – and this Thanksgiving is no different,” ALDI CEO Jason Hart stated in a press release. “With 25% of U.S households now shopping ALDI, we know grocery prices are still top of mind for customers. We worked hard this Thanksgiving to deliver the best value and quality products so everyone can enjoy a traditional meal with family and friends without having to scale back.”

What's Included In Cheapest Thanksgiving Basket In 5 Years

The ALDI Thanksgiving basket for under $47 includes:

Butterball turkey with spices

Gravy

Rolls

Mac & cheese

Stuffing

Plus the ingredients for cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie, according to ALDI.

"This inflation-busting holiday meal delivers on the traditional, crowd-pleasing favorites that guests crave without the sales, coupons, minimum purchase requirements, loyalty cards and other hoops required to save at traditional grocers," ALDI said.

