Health Alert: Chocolate Items From New York Supermarkets Recalled

On the heels of a massive ice cream recall, New Yorkers now have to watch out for chocolate sold at supermarkets.

Chocolate Chip Muffin Recall

Canva

Chocolate chip muffins sold at many New York supermarkets have been recalled.

Photos and key labels can be seen below:

Recalled Products Sold At ALDI

The recalled "ALDI - Bakeshop Chocolate Chip Muffin 4 count" was distributed nationwide in ALDI retail stores.

Aldi Food Market grocery store in Duluth, MN

There are 129 ALDI locations in New York, according to the company.

Allergy Alert on Undeclared Walnuts in ALDI Bakeshop Chocolate Chip Muffin

The muffins were recalled because of undeclared walnuts.

"The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the walnut-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of walnut. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes," the FDA states.

Canva

No illnesses or adverse effects have been reported as of this writing.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Walnut run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA adds.

Production of the muffins has been stopped until the FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

