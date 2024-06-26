Massive New York Ice Cream Recall: Many Popular Items May Kill

Massive New York Ice Cream Recall: Many Popular Items May Kill

The recall includes Friendly’s, Hershey's and many other very popular national brands.

The FDA confirmed the massive ice cream recall on Monday.

Massive Ice Cream Recall Over Health Concerns

Below are photos and names of some of the recalled products:

Note: these photos don't show every recalled item. CLICK HERE for the full list from the FDA.

Totally Cool, Inc., Recalls All Ice Cream Products Because of Possible Health Risk

All of the recalled products are from Totally Cool, Inc. of Owings Mills, Maryland.

Brand names include:

  • Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery
  • AMAFruits
  • ChipWich
  • Cumberland Farms
  • Dolcezza Gelato
  • Friendly’s
  • The Frozen Farmer
  • Hershey’s Ice Cream
  • Jeni’s
  • LaSalle
  • Marco
  • Taharka
  • Yelloh!

These recalled products are sold nationwide. They were available in many New York supermarkets and also direct delivery.

Reason Recall

The recall was issued because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FDA.

"Listeria monocytogens (is) an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the FDA states. "Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women."

Healthy people may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

FDA sampling "discovered the presence of Listeria monocytogenes." Totally Cool stopped the production and distribution of the affected products.

The company continues its investigation and is taking preventive actions, according to the FDA.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

