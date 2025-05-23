Food Tainted With Salmonella Served In New York, Hudson Valley School
Many are sick in New York following a nationwide Salmonella outbreak. One local school learned they accidentally served tainted food to students.
Cucumbers linked to a growing Salmonella outbreak are being pulled from shelves across the country, including in New York.
Cucumbers Sold In New York Are Getting People Sick
The FDA and CDC reports the tainted cucumbers came from Florida-based Bedner Growers and were shipped out by Fresh Start Produce Sales.
These cucumbers have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.
According to the FDA:
Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
Salmonella Symptoms: When To Go To The Hospital
At Least 26 People Sick
The Salmonella outbreak has resulted in 26 illnesses across 15 states, including New York. Nine people ended up in the hospital.
The recalled cucumbers were also sold to a wholesale distributor. Restaurants, grocery stores, and distributors are being told to warn customers about the possible health risk.
Recalled Cucumbers Sold At Hudson Valley School
Orange-Ulster BOCES learned cucumbers included in the recall were served in garden salads and chef salads.
These salads were made available to students in the special education programs and in the Cafe at Arden Hill, officials say.
"Families and staff are encouraged to be on alert for symptoms of Salmonella infection," OUB stated. "
OUB food service has removed all cucumbers from kitchens across our campuses and satellite programs, regardless of the supplier."
Sushi Recall Linked To Cucumbers
Because of the cucumber recall, Supreme Service Solutions is recalling a number of items under the Yummi Sushi brand.
CLICK HERE to see the full list.
