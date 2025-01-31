Giant Gas Station Operator In New York Closing 1,000 Locations
New Yorkers may have to find a new place to fill up their tank. One of the state's three biggest gas station chains confirmed massive closures.
According to ScrapeHero, Exxon Mobil, BP and Shell are the biggest gas stations in the Empire State.
Can you guess which gas station chain has the most locations in the Empire State?
Exxon, BP, Shell Are New York's Biggest Gas Station Chains
BP and Shell round out New York's three biggest gas station chains. Below are the number of locations and how many hometowns each are located in:
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Shell Closing 1,000 Locations
In 2024, Shell, New York's third biggest gas station chain, confirmed plans to close 1,000 locations. 500 were set to close in 2024 and the other 500 in 2025.
Locations weren't announced.
Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
Reason For Massive Shell Closures
Shell officials believe the demand for gas will continue to decrease, especially in the 2030s, due to the rise in the popularity of hybrid or electric vehicles.
Shell hopes to sell closed locations and use the money to upgrade its network with low-carbon energy solutions
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
Shell purchased Volta, a charging company in 2023.
Do you remember the price of gas when you were born or when you started driving? Find out below:
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli