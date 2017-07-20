DEC: Man Accused of Shooting Shotgun Near Hudson Valley Homes, Hitting One

A police K-9 helped lead to the arrest of a man for allegedly firing a number of shots from his shotgun near a number of local homes.

Recently, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officer Ricky Wood and K-9 Deming responded to a wooded area between the Twin Lakes and Whispering Pines trailer parks in the town of Mamakating, to help New York State Police with a shooting complaint.

The noise complaint was believed to involve fireworks, but soon it was discovered that shots were fired.

Police identified a suspect in the shooting. It was determined that the unnamed man was walking through the woods, between the two trailer parks, shooting a shotgun at random trees, police say.

One of the shots hit an unoccupied trailer. K-9 Deming was sent to find spent shell components within 500 feet of the trailer.

Deming quickly located a spent shell wad, which allegedly matched the live rounds possessed by the suspect.

The evidence also revealed that the shooter was firing within 500 feet of the occupied home and in the direction of other houses, police say.

The man was charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of an occupied dwelling, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Spot a typo? Let us know.

Paul Teutul Sr. and Orange County Choppers honors police departments, fire departments and more.