Amazon Is Saying Goodbye To This Popular Service In New York

Starbucks Raises Prices For Second Time In A Year

Amazon Ending Popular Program

In 2018, Amazon started is Prime Wardrobe program. This allowed Prime members to select up to six items of clothes and try them on for up to 7 days. After a week, you returned the clothes you didn't like and only paid for the items you kept.

This popular policy is now called Try Before You Buy.

However, Amazon is ending Try Before You Buy, effective January 31, 2025.

New AI Features Reason For Change

A spokesperson confirmed new AI-powered features that allow you to virtually try on items as a major reason for ending the Try Before You Buy program.

"Given the combination of Try Before You Buy only scaling to a limited number of items and customers increasingly using our new AI-powered features like virtual try-on, personalized size recommendations, review highlights, and improved size charts to make sure they find the right fit, we're phasing out the Try Before You Buy option," Amazon stated.

I'm going to be honest, I haven't had good luck with AI telling me what size to get. I recently ordered some new button-down shirts. I put in my info and AI told me to get a size that ended up not fitting.

I should note, I didn't order these shirts on Amazon.

I then had to pay over $20 in shipping to return the items. Luckily for Amazon customers, you don't often have to pay for shipping for an Amazon return.

