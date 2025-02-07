Missing Upstate New York Man Found Dead In Frozen Lake

New York State Police are asking for help after a missing man was found dead.

A 66-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead.

Missing Man Found Dead In Cayuga County, New York

The unnamed 66-year-old man was reported missing on Feb. 2 by his wife after he failed to return home.

He was last seen at his cottage on Cross Lake, Cayuga County before being reported missing by his wife after he failed to return home.

The man lives in Monroe County, New York, police say.

Following an investigation, police believe the man fell into the lake on a UTV.

On Tuesday, police identified a potential location on Cross Lake where his may have broken through the ice.

Upstate New York Man Found Dead In Frozen Lake

The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team was deployed to investigate the area.

According to New York State Police, following an extensive search effort, the 66-year-old was found deceased in Cross Lake.

His body has been recovered, but officials have yet to recover his UTV. Police believe the Utility Terrain Vehicle fell through the ice.

Ongoing Investigation, Help Needed

"Recovery of the UTV has not yet been possible due to current conditions," New York State Police stated. " Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the New York State Police at 585-398-4100. This is an ongoing investigation."

