Young Upstate New York Hunter Shoots Himself, Airlifted

A young hunter was airlifted to a hospital after a bizarre injury.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office reports a 26-year-old man was hospitalized after a hunting accident.

Hunting Accident In Ulster County Sends Catskill, New York Man To Hospital

On Saturday, around 6:55 a.m., Ulster County Sheriff Deputies responded to the area of Woods Road in the Town of Kingston for the report of a male with a gunshot wound.

Officers rushed to the scene and found a 26-year-old man from Catskill, New York. He already called 911 and walked out of the woods to his pickup truck.

Hunter Shoots Himself In Kingston, New York

The 26-year-old man from Catskill, New York was hunting alone in an area off Woods Road in Kingston when his gun unexpectedly went off as he tried to enter his tree stand.

"A preliminary investigation revealed the man was hunting alone with a 30/30 lever action rifle with the firing hammer exposed. The rifle discharged unexpectedly when the man was attempting to enter his tree stand," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office stated.

Police say the unnamed man "sustained a large single gunshot wound" to his left forearm.

On the scene, deputies provided immediate first aid by applying a tourniquet to the man’s arm and a pressure bandage to his wound.

Other first responders arrived and continued to treat the man before he was transported to a nearby landing zone and subsequently airlifted to Westchester Medical Center.

His condition wasn't released.

