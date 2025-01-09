Winter Emergency Preparedness Tips Issued For New York Residents
Hudson Valley officials are making sure residents are prepared for a winter emergency.
Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus, along with the Orange County Department of Health (OCDOH), has initiated an emergency preparedness alert for this winter season.
Winter Emergency Preparedness Tips
“It is crucial that we prepare ourselves and our families for any potential winter emergencies that may come our way,” said Neuhaus. “Whether it's stocking up on essential supplies or creating an emergency plan for you and your loved ones, being prepared is key.”
Below are tips all New Yorkers should know.
Upstate New York Residents Must Prepare For -30 Degree Weather
The alert comes at a perfect time as dangerously cold temperatures are impacting all Empire State residents.
Experts say temperatures in the Hudson Valley, New York City and on Long Island could sometimes feel like the single digits. It's even colder in parts of Upstate New York.
Some Empire State residents are dealing with “feels like” temperatures of -20 to -30 degrees.
Plus "the buzz about a possible" weekend "nor'easter continues to grow" in the Hudson Valley.
