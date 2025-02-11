“Weather Battlefield” Above New York: Snow Or No Snow?

This week there will be a "weather battlefield" above the Hudson Valley, which could bring several days of snow.

Last week, snow was in the forecast for the Hudson Valley for 7 of the next 10 days.

"Parade Of Storms" Could Dump Over 3 Feet Of Snow On New York

Officials warned if each storm reached its full potential, two to three feet of snow could be dumped on parts of the region.

As always, forecasts can change. Just last this past weekend's storm that brought less snow than expected.

Forecasts Keep Changing

Last week, 3 to 6 inches of snow was predicted for the Hudson Valley Tuesday into Wednesday.

Now, Hudson Valley Weather reports "Tuesday Snowstorm has become the "Tuesday No-Storm."

"Instead of a storm system that intensifies and comes up the coast, we expect a flatter wave that moves in a more east-to-west track," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.

Tuesday morning, Ben Noll said a "dusting to a half inch of snow could fall south of I-84 during the overnight hours."

Snow & Ice Wednesday Night Into Thursday?

Following Tuesday's "No-storm" there is a chance for snow, sleet and freezing rain Wednesday into Thursday.

Hudson Valley Weather says it's another "complex & difficult pattern to forecast."

"This is another very tricky forecast, as most guidance brings the storm into the Great Lakes, which pulls mild air into the Hudson Valley and Northeast. If that were to happen, we would see a period of snow... followed by a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain, possibly ending as rain Thursday morning," HVW adds.

First Due Weather says there's a " 90% -100% probability for a snow to rain" Wednesday night into Thursday.

They believe a coating to 2 inches of snow is possible with up to a half-inch of sleet.

"Our area will be a weather battlefield over the next two weeks with cold air and warm air fighting for dominance. It will keep creating events, an active pattern," First Due Weather states.

Snowfall might be "above average" if the cold air dominates. Warm air will bring rain.

Valentine's Weekend Snowstorm Still In Forecast

As of this writing, the chance of a "significant" snow this weekend is still possible for the Hudson Valley.

According to The Weather Channel, below are the expected snowfall totals for counties in the Hudson Valley, as of Monday morning. One county may end up with nearly a foot of snow.

