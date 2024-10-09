Upstate New York Postal Worked Killed In Hudson Valley

An investigation is underway into a crash that took the life of a postal worker in the Upper Hudson Valley.

It happened on Saturday in Greene County

Greene County, New York Postal Worker Killed

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-car motor vehicle accident on County Route 10 in the area of Sutton Hollow Rd in the Town of Ashland around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Police say a United States Postal Service vehicle, driven by 62-year-old Gina H. Hernandez of East Durham, was hit by a 2008 Lexus RX 350.

A 17-year-old boy from Ashland was driving the Lexus.

Hernandez was driving on Route 10 when she collided with the Lexus heading in the opposite direction near Sutton Hollow Road, police say.

Hernandez was the only occupant of her vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. She worked for over 20 years for the United States Postal Service, according to her obituary.

"Gina had a way of making everyone feel uniquely special, as if they were the most important person in the world, and her kindness was as boundless as her imagination. Many have said 'Everyone needs a Gina in their life,'" her obituary states.

The 17-year-old was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital for evaluation. His condition wasn't released.

Cause Of Crash Under Investigation

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Greene County Sheriff’s office.

