Up to 6 Inches of Snow Predicted for the Hudson Valley

Break out the shovels because we're about to get some snow in the local area early this week.

After weeks of just cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 40s, the weather in the Hudson Valley is finally changing it up. We're not getting warmer, as you might hope. Instead, the Hudson Valley is slated to get some snow. According to The Weather Channel, the Hudson Valley will see snow on Tuesday, January 26, and Wednesday, January 27.

The Weather Channel predicts the Hudson Valley will get one to three inches of snow on Tuesday, January 26. Wednesday, January 27 will just bring snow showers that don't bring much accumulation. This forecast differs vastly from the forecast of local meteorologists.

Hudson Valley Weather predicts two to six inches of snow for the Hudson Valley from Tuesday to Wednesday. According to Hudson Valley Weather, the storm will hit early Tuesday morning, around 9 a.m., and tapers off around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Hudson Valley Weather predicts two to six inches of snow in the Hudson Valley region, four to eight inches in the Catskill region, and one to three inches in the lower Hudson Valley, which would be Westchester County. Currently, there are no active winter storm watches, warnings, or advisories.

Hudson Valley Weather predicts that in addition to the snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, another storm system could hit the area later in the week. Past later this week, Hudson Valley Weather predicts that eight to 12 inches of snow could fall in the Hudson Valley by early February. This prediction is based on a variety of weather models.