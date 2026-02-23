When The 1st Blizzard In Years Will Stop In The Hudson Valley

The storm isn't over. We've got the final snowfall projections and when the snow should stop falling near you.

Snow started falling late Sunday evening across the Hudson Valley

Snowfall Timing

fotokostic fotokostic loading...

The heavy snow ramped up overnight. The storm intensified after sunset Sunday, making the Monday morning commute extremely difficult.

Hudson Valley Weather says steady moderate to heavy snow continues through the morning hours in some areas. Visibility may remain poor through late morning.

By late morning into early afternoon, the snow will begin tapering off from west to east.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Areas west of the Hudson should start improving first, while eastern sections could see snow linger closer to 3 or 4 p.m.

Final Snowfall Projections

SerhiiKrot SerhiiKrot loading...

Here’s the updated snowfall forecast from Hudson Valley Weather

• Western Catskills: 3” to 9” (low confidence)

• Majority of Hudson Valley north of I-84: 10” to 18”+

• Lower Hudson Valley south of I-84: 16” to 20”+

Around 7:15 a.m. on Monday, Hudson Valley Weather said to expect additional snowfall ranging from 0-2” across the most NW areas to around 6-9” between now and noon across our SE zones."

Very High “Bust” Potential

Another Major Nor'Easter Barrels Into Northeastern U.S. Getty Images loading...

Some areas may see much less snowfall than projected. Forecasters said there was a very high boom-or-bust potential with this storm.

The exact track of low pressure will determine where the western edge of the heavy snow sets up. That western cutoff is extremely sharp. A shift of just 25 to 50 miles could mean the difference between a foot of snow and just a few inches.

Despite some not seeing much snow, blizzard conditions were confirmed in many parts of the region.

"The blizzard, which it has officially met the criteria across a good part of the region (despite your backyard experience) is really bombing out now as it is down to about 976mb’s and still dropping. It’s likely that when the sun comes up over the East Coast, the storm will have an eye on its satellite presentation," Hudson Valley Weather wrote Monday morning.

Tips For Snow Shoveling

Tips For Snow Shoveling Gallery Credit: Brandi Hunter

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in New York using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History