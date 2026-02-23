New York Travel Ban: Driving Banned In These Parts Of Hudson Valley

Some parts of the region may still see another 9 inches of snow!

Travel bans remain in effect across parts of New York and the Hudson Valley.

New York City Travel Ban

A mandatory travel ban is in place across New York City. It started Sunday night and remains in effect until at least Monday at noon. It bans all non-essential vehicles from using city streets, highways, and bridges. That includes cars, trucks, scooters, and even e-bikes, with only emergency vehicles, utility crews, and essential deliveries allowed on the roads.

Travel Bans Also In The Hudson Valley

Closer to home, parts of the Hudson Valley are also under strict travel restrictions.

Westchester County has a full travel ban on all roadways from Sunday night through Monday morning, while Rockland County issued a complete ban beginning Sunday evening for the duration of the storm.

Dutchess County is restricting travel to essential personnel. The travel ban was just extended until 4 p.m.

All non‑essential travel is also prohibited on public roadways within Ulster County

Officials in Orange and Putnam counties are strongly urging residents to stay off the roads.

There are also major commercial vehicle restrictions impacting the Hudson Valley. Tandem trucks and empty trailers are banned on the New York State Thruway south of Exit 17 in Newburgh, and additional truck restrictions are in place on major downstate highways due to dangerous conditions.

More Snow To Fall

According to Hudson Valley Weather's morning report, snow is still falling across the region right now and will slowly taper off from northwest to southeast between now and about noon.

Some spots will only see another inch or two, while others, especially southeast zones, could still get slammed with an extra 6 to 9 inches before lunchtime.

Wind Gusts Will Be A Problem

Even as the snow pulls away, the real story through about 4 p.m. Monday is the wind. Gusts up to 40 to 50 miles per hour will keep blowing and drifting snow across roads, creating near-zero visibility at times and dangerous travel well into the afternoon commute.

Conditions will gradually improve after 4 p.m., but gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour will hang around into the evening, meaning slick roads, drifting snow, and lingering hazardous travel across New York long after the flakes stop flying.

