“Storm Train” Could Bring More “Absurd” Snowstorms To New York

Just when you thought this blizzard was the main event, meteorologists are warning the atmosphere might be lining up something even more chaotic for Upstate New York.

According to First Due Weather from The Compound, the pattern doesn’t calm down after Monday’s storm exits. It reloads.

Storm Train Could Bring More Snow To Hudson Valley This Week

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

That could mean what forecasters call a “storm train,” multiple systems lining up one after another.

First Due Weather from The Compound notes on Facebook, there's a minor snowfall chance on Wednesday, a potentially more significant system flashing for Friday, and yet another storm signal showing up around next Monday or Tuesday.

"If this holds, yes — we are entering a stretch where 'absurd snowfall potential' isn’t hyperbole. It’s a mathematical outcome of repeated opportunity. We are transitioning from a single storm event… To a multi-wave winter pattern," First Due Weather from The Compound wrote on Facebook.

Too Early To Panic

Hydromet Hydromet loading...

While this sounds terrible, it's a bit early to panic.

There are big unknowns.

We’re still in the 2-to-8-day window for the later storms, which means track precision is low, and one small shift could change everything.

A slight wobble north or south could mean the difference between nuisance snow and a major event.

But, because of sustained cold air, a more "suppressed storm track," and a "high-amplitude flow pattern," the door stays open for repeated winter storms instead of one-and-done systems.

Ben Noll also believes there are multiple chances of snow within in the next week.

How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York