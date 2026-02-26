We have the latest breakdown of what is actually heading for our area.

Earlier this week, many Hudson Valley Post readers were devastated to learn about the chances of another massive snowstorm

Google Weather Predicts Over 1 Foot Of Snow

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

On Tuesday, Google's AI-powered weather app predicted over a foot of snow next Tuesday, March 3.

Below were the predictions.

Newburgh, Orange County, New York

12.51 inches of snow

Kingston, Ulster County, New York

11.27 inches of snow

Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County, New York

12.05 inches of snow

Carmel, Putnam County, New York

12.05 inches of snow

Monticello Sullivan County, New York

11.3 inches of snow

Ramapo, Rockland County, New York

13.57 inches of snow

Yonkers, Westchester County, New York

12.68 inches of snow

Is 1 Foot Of Snow Coming?

SerhiiKrot SerhiiKrot loading...

Long-range forecasts are good for planning, but really, it's too early to stress. Weather systems can change rapidly.

That's why most local weather experts avoid predicting the weather too far into the future.

Ben Noll says he's been flooded with "dozens of messages" from Hudson Valley residents wondering if there's going to be over a foot of snow next week, or in the future.

His answers were "no" or "probably not." Below are his predictions for the next six days:

Thursday: No.

Friday: No.

Saturday: No.

Sunday: No.

Monday: No.

Tuesday: Probably not.

Wednesday: Probably not.

Noll does say "it's true" there's a chance of a "little snow on Sunday morning" and "more" snow early next week.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

"I’d never say never, but the odds for (a) huge storm bringing a foot of snow are quite low," Noll wrote.

Google's weather reports are powered by Gemini Nano. They come from global meteorological agencies. These include the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Met Office, European Centre for Medium-range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), and Japan Meteorological Agency.

Early Thursday morning, Google predicted over about 6 inches of snow late Monday into Tuesday, with the majority falling on Tuesday.

Showing how quickly long-range forecasts can change, as I typed this article, Google's Weather app updated from 6 inches to less than 0.01 inches of snow.

Google is calling for 1 to 2 inches of snow on Sunday.

