Upstate New York, Hudson Valley Braces For Multiple Rounds Of More Snow

If you were hoping the snow would take a break after the blizzard, sadly, that's not happening.

Forecasters say the Hudson Valley and the Catskills are heading into a very active stretch of winter weather.

Multiple Chances Of Snow This Week For the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

There are sadly multiple chances for accumulating snow starting as early as Wednesday morning.

Local expert Ben Noll says a fast-moving clipper system is likely to bring snow between about 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday, ending sometime between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

That timing is the real problem.

Even though totals are expected to stay in the 1 to 3 inch range, snow could fall at a decent clip for a few hours, quickly coating roads and sidewalks.

With temperatures stuck in the teens and 20s, it will stick immediately, meaning slick conditions are most likely between roughly 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

School delays across the Hudson Valley and Catskills are considered highly likely, with some districts. especially east of the Hudson River, even facing possible closures, according to Noll.

More Snow Later This Week

And that’s just the first round. First Due Weather from The Compound says the pattern remains active, with repeated snow chances lining up over the next week.

After Wednesday’s event, another system could arrive Thursday night into Friday morning with the potential for 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Even More Snow Next Week

Looking a bit further out, forecasters are also watching a storm signal around March 3 into March 4 that could bring a more significant snowfall, possibly exceeding 6 inches if the setup holds.

There are even early indications of yet another wintry system shortly after that.

All this comes as cleanup continues, and snowfall totals across the region were massive following Monday's blizzard. Below are snowfall totals from Monday's storm.

