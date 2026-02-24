New York’s Winter Won’t End: Over 1 Foot Of Snow Expected Next Week

Winter won't end in the Hudson Valley! Now, the forecast is calling for another snowstorm that's going to bring over a foot more of snow!

Over the weekend, before the Hudson Valley's first blizzard in many, many years, my Google Weather app was calling for 7 inches of snow next Monday, March 2.

Over 1 Foot Of Snow Predicted For The Hudson Valley Next Week

Yesterday (Monday morning), the weather app said no snow for next Monday. "Thank God!" is what I thought in my head.

However, it appears the storm is going to hit the Hudson Valley later and harder.

As of Tuesday morning, Google's AI-powered weather app is calling for over 12 inches of snow in Poughkeepsie next Tuesday, March 3.

I then looked up other locations in the Hudson Valley, and it's more bad news if you don't want snow.

Below are the current snowfall projections for next Tuesday for major hometowns in every local county.

Newburgh, Orange County, New York

12.51 inches of snow

Kingston, Ulster County, New York

11.27 inches of snow

Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County, New York

12.05 inches of snow

Carmel, Putnam County, New York

12.05 inches of snow

Monticello Sullivan County, New York

11.3 inches of snow

Ramapo, Rockland County, New York

13.57 inches of snow

Yonkers, Westchester County, New York

12.68 inches of snow

Snow Expected Wednesday Morning

Before next week's snow, there's more chances of snow this week.

A clipper system is likely to bring 1 to 3 inches of snow early Wednesday morning, starting around 3 to 5 a.m. and ending mid-morning, right during the commute. That could mean slick roads and widespread school delays, especially east of the Hudson River.

And it doesn’t stop there. Another snow chance is possible Thursday night into Friday.

Snowfall totals across the region were massive following Monday's blizzard. Below are snowfall totals from Monday's storm.

