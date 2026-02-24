New York&#8217;s Winter Won&#8217;t End: Over 1 Foot Of Snow Expected Next Week

New York’s Winter Won’t End: Over 1 Foot Of Snow Expected Next Week

Getty Images

Winter won't end in the Hudson Valley! Now, the forecast is calling for another snowstorm that's going to bring over a foot more of snow!

Over the weekend, before the Hudson Valley's first blizzard in many, many years, my Google Weather app was calling for 7 inches of snow next Monday, March 2.

Over 1 Foot Of Snow Predicted For The Hudson Valley Next Week

Getty Images
loading...

Yesterday (Monday morning), the weather app said no snow for next Monday. "Thank God!" is what I thought in my head.

However, it appears the storm is going to hit the Hudson Valley later and harder.

As of Tuesday morning, Google's AI-powered weather app is calling for over 12 inches of snow in Poughkeepsie next Tuesday, March 3.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

I then looked up other locations in the Hudson Valley, and it's more bad news if you don't want snow.

Getty Images
loading...

 

Below are the current snowfall projections for next Tuesday for major hometowns in every local county.

Newburgh, Orange County, New York

  • 12.51 inches of snow

Kingston, Ulster County, New York

  • 11.27 inches of snow

Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County, New York

  • 12.05 inches of snow

Carmel, Putnam County, New York

  • 12.05 inches of snow

Monticello Sullivan County, New York

  • 11.3 inches of snow

Ramapo, Rockland County, New York

  • 13.57 inches of snow

Yonkers, Westchester County, New York

  • 12.68 inches of snow

Snow Expected Wednesday Morning

Before next week's snow, there's more chances of snow this week.

Getty Images
loading...

A clipper system is likely to bring 1 to 3 inches of snow early Wednesday morning, starting around 3 to 5 a.m. and ending mid-morning, right during the commute. That could mean slick roads and widespread school delays, especially east of the Hudson River.

Follow Us on Nextdoor

And it doesn’t stop there. Another snow chance is possible Thursday night into Friday.

Snowfall totals across the region were massive following Monday's blizzard. Below are snowfall totals from Monday's storm.

Snowfall Totals For Historic Blizzard In New York State

Parts of the Hudson Valley saw over two feet of snow! We've got the complete report of snowfall totals across New York State.

Tips For Snow Shoveling

Tips For Snow Shoveling

Gallery Credit: Brandi Hunter

How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York

How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York

Filed Under: New York News, Storm Center
Categories: Hudson Valley News

More From Hudson Valley Post