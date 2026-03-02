Another Snow Day Or Early Dismissals Predicted For Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley students and educators are told that they could get another snow day.

A winter mix is developing, and it's expected to bring with it more school closings or early dismissals.

75% Of Snow Day for the Hudson Valley

onepony onepony loading...

Local weather expert Ben Noll says there's currently a 75 percent chance of school closings across the region for Tuesday, March 3.

"A no-good, icy mix will probably cause messy roads and yet more school disruption."

Noll is concerned about a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain that is expected to start late Tuesday morning.

70 Percent Chance For Early Dismissal

dlitch dlitch loading...

If students do make it to their classrooms on Tuesday, Noll predicts a 70 percent chance of an early dismissal.

"School closings or early dismissals are about equally likely at this point, Noll add. "As the start time of the storm becomes clearer over the next day, it will become clearer which option is best."

Few Inches Of Snow, Mixed With Ice Predicted

Florence and Joseph McGinn Florence and Joseph McGinn loading...

Noll is only predicting a few inches of snow, followed by a glaze of ice.

It's the timing of the snox, mixed with the ice, that concerns Noll the most. And why he's predicting closings or early dismissal.

He warns that roads will become "snow-covered and slippery by Tuesday afternoon, lingering into the evening commute."

