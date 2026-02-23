More Snow Expected For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York This Week

Just in case the blizzard wasn’t enough, more snow is already in the forecast this week.

Just when New York thought the blizzard was the main event, here comes the sequel.

More Snow Expected This Week Across the Hudson Valley

According to Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll, who now works for The Washington Post, this storm isn’t the only one we’ll be dealing with this week.

After blizzard conditions wrap up Monday afternoon, another round of snow is likely Wednesday morning, and yes, that could mean school disruptions across parts of the Hudson Valley.

And it doesn’t stop there. A potential wintry mix could arrive later Thursday, keeping roads messy and commuters on edge even after this major storm finally pulls away.

Warm Weekend Expected

Tuesday looks cold and breezy, and Friday the skies should gradually clear out.

Temperatures could climb near 50 degrees next weekend, which will feel like a heatwave compared to what we’re dealing with right now.

Tracking Another Storm Next Week

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Forecasts are looking at the chance of more snow next Monday, March 2. Last night, my Google Weather app said to expect 6 to 7 inches of snow near my Hudson Valley home.

Google's weather reports, powered by Gemini Nano, come from global meteorological agencies. These include the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Met Office, European Centre for Medium-range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), and Japan Meteorological Agency.

Noll agrees.

"Looking ahead to the week of March 2, conditions look rather cold to start with the potential for another storm," Noll wrote on Facebook.

