State of Emergency Remains In Effect In New York State, Hudson Valley

A State of Emergency remains in effect across much of the Hudson Valley this morning as this powerful winter storm continues to impact the region.

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency across much of New York as a powerful blizzard is set to slam Long Island, New York City, and the Lower Hudson Valley, with major impacts expected throughout the Hudson Valley.

Gov. Kathy Hochul Declares State Of Emergency

The State of Emergency includes Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Westchester, Ulster, Greene, Columbia, and Sullivan counties, along with areas to the south and north.

The governor also activated 100 members of the New York National Guard, who will be staged across the Lower Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island. The State Emergency Operations Center is now activated as well.

Strong Winds Could Cause Power Outages Across the Hudson Valley

Strong winds combined with heavy, wet snow could bring down trees and power lines.

More than 5,600 utility workers are on standby statewide to respond to outages.

New Yorkers can sign up for emergency alerts by texting their county name to 333111.

Officials are urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and allow extra time if you absolutely must be out.

