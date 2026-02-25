Polar Vortex: New York Under Threat Of Multiple March Snowstorms

Just as New Yorkers dig out from a massive blizzard, forecasters are warning about a polar vortex that could bring many more snowstorms next month.

Forecasters are now warning that the atmosphere may reload.

Polar Vortex Expected In New York Next Month

Rafael-Chacon-Photography Rafael-Chacon-Photography loading...

According to Northeast Weather Alert, a potential Polar Vortex disruption could develop in early March. That means cold Arctic air could reload across the Northeast after a brief stretch of milder weather.

"These events are not quick hitters. They tend to reinforce high-latitude blocking and open the door to sustained cold across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic," Northeast Weather wrote on Facebook.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Forecasters say a few milder days in early March are expected as the pattern adjusts, which is pretty typical this time of year.

If the polar vortex heads downward, Arctic air could reestablish itself and linger deep into late March, possibly even brushing into early April.

Polar Vortex Warning: Winter May Return Across New York In March

Canva Canva loading...

Unfortunately, cold air is fuel for storms. Which means the chances of snowstorms increase.

"When cold air is readily available and an active southern stream interacts with it, the result is often an elevated storm threat," Northeast Weather adds. "The signal is there for a very stormy stretch accompanying this colder regime."

Officials warn that this setup "favors multiple" snowstorms.

Canva Canva loading...

"When sustained cold locks in and interacts with an active southern storm track, the setup often favors multiple winter systems instead of just one isolated event," Northeast Weather said.

Snowfall Totals For Historic Blizzard In New York State Parts of the Hudson Valley saw over two feet of snow! We've got the complete report of snowfall totals across New York State.

Tips For Snow Shoveling

Tips For Snow Shoveling Gallery Credit: Brandi Hunter

How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York