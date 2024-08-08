Tropical Storm Debby In New York: Updated Timeline/Forecast
More heavy rain is forecasted for New York following intense storms earlier this week.
Tropical Storm Debby has made landfall in South Carolina.
Tropical Storm Debby Makes Landfall In South Carolina As It Moves Towards New York
It's the second landfall this week for the storm that made landfall on Monday in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane.
This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations
The slow-moving storm is already been blamed for at least six deaths this week. It's now forecast to slowly make its way north into North Carolina, Virginia and up the east coast.
Tropical Storm Debby Arriving In New York
Rain in New York and the Hudson Valley late Friday is "compliments of Debby," according to Hudson Valley Weather. On-and-off rain is expected Thursday morning.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Hudson Valley Weather says expect rain showers to develop Thursday afternoon and expand in coverage Thursday night. 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible between Thursday night and Saturday morning in the Hudson Valley.
Periods of light to moderate rain are expected Thursday night into Friday, but the heaviest rainfall amounts are likely to be in Western New York, according to Hudson Valley Weather.
Heavy Rain Expected In New York From Debby
The Hudson Valley can expect more wet weather later on Thursday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby move up the East Coast.
The National Weather Service says to expect more heavy rainfall Thursday and Friday, adding there's a risk of flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
Southern Tier, CNY, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Capital Region, Parts of the Finger Lakes
The New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services warns that "remnants" of Tropical Storm Debby are "moving towards" New York State.
"Current models show very heavy rain in the Southern Tier, CNY, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Capital Region, and parts of the Finger Lakes on Friday and into the overnight hours. Watch forecasts as the path may change," the New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Service stated.
Is Your Name on the 2024 Hurricane Names List?
Below is the complete list of names for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
25 costliest hurricanes of all time
25 costliest hurricanes of all time
The complete list of names for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow
Keep Reading: