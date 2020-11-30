Thunderstorms and Powerful Winds Expected in the Hudson Valley

A major storm system is expected to move through the Hudson Valley on Monday, November 30, 2020.

A notice was sent out to Central Hudson Customers on Sunday, November 29, 2020, warning of potential thunderstorms and strong winds. The storm is set to hit today, Monday, November 30. There is also the possibility of power outages due to the storm.

The notice from Central Hudson warns that the storm has a chance of thunderstorms developing Monday afternoon and evening. This could bring wind gusts of 40 miles per hour or more. The winds and thunderstorms could also cause trees and tree limbs to fall onto power lines. Trees and tree limbs falling onto power lines could cause the outages. The Weather Channel predicts a 100% chance of precipitation today.

If you come across a downed power line, Central Hudson Warns to stay at least 30 feet away from it. The lines could also be entangled and hidden in fallen trees and limbs. They warn it's best to assume all downed lines are live. Motorists should also be aware of downed lines and trees that may block roadways. Never attempt to drive over or around downed power lines.

If you do lose power, Central Hudson is readying equipment and personnel to get it back on as soon as possible. They will be maintaining contact with local emergency responders. Keep reading to find out what to do in the event of a wind advisory as well.