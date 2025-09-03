Record Number Of People Slept Near Bed Bugs In New York

If you hate bedbugs, you probably shouldn't live or visit New York State.

Several places across New York State are among the "worst" when it comes to bed bugs, and one place in the Empire State remains the worst in the nation.

Worst Cities for Bed Bugs in New York

Bed Bugs Bed Bug Canva loading...

Below are the hometowns with the worst bed bug infestations. It includes places in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Record Number Of People Unknowingly Dealt With Bed Bugs In New York

Bed Bugs Bed Bug Canva loading...

For the recent 2025 Labor Day weekend, the Port Authority predicted a record-breaking 6.6 million travelers into New York between Thursday, August 28, and Tuesday, September 2.

New York City continues to be the worst place in New York when it comes to bed bugs. This unfortunately means a record-breaking number of New York City tourists slept near bed bugs.

These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs

New York City continues to rank as the worst, or near the worst, when it comes to cities in America that are crawling with bed bugs.

See the full list below.

These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs Every year the pest control gurus at Orkin put together a list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Destinations in the United States. Which areas do you travel to that you should take extra care to watch out for these blood-sucking insects? Let's countdown to the most bed-bug-riddled city in the United States. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Keep Reading:

Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs

Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs New York ranked 36th across the nation for bedbug concerns, so the experts at MattressNextDay took a deep dive into the New York cities most likely to face bedbug concerns in 2024 based on Google searches.

Which cities in New York State are the most concerned? Here's a look at the Top 15 who are searching for Bed Bugs the most: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Times Square Biggest Tourist Trap In The World

Keep Reading:

Four New York State Landmarks Among Worst Tourist Traps in America