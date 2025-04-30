Residents On Edge As Purple Warnings Appear Across New York

The weather is getting warmer and New Yorkers are venturing out, but if you see this color, you should leave right away.

Have you ever noticed purple paint and wondered why?

Don’t Ignore This Paint in New York

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away

Purple Paint Means No Trespassing In Several States

The so-called "Purple Paint Law" has made headlines across the country because it allows homeowners to ditch “No Trespassing” signs for purple paint.

The reason, the paint won't fade as easily, and the paint can't be stolen or torn down like “No Trespassing” signs.

Several states have adopted purple paint laws, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Not Officially A Law In New York State

While it's not officially a law in New York State, if you see purple paint near property in the Empire State, it's best to treat it as a no trespassing sign.

In 2017, a New York State Senator, James Seward, pushed for purple paint to be recognized as a legal warning.

It had some traction in the Senate but quietly died in the Assembly.

