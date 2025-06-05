Ban: These Baby Names Are No Longer Legal In New York

Nearly a dozen names are now banned—including a few that may surprise you.

The U.S. Supreme Court is banning nearly a dozen baby names.

You Can't Name Your Kid These Names In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

I hope most New Yorkers haven't thought of naming their child Adolf Hitler. That's one of the names banned in the United States.

With the help of TODAY, WPDH and US Birth Certificates, Hudson Valley Post determined a number of baby names that are banned by courts in the United States as well as in New York State.

Baby Names That Are Banned In New York

newborn baby portrait with funny shocked face expression tommasolizzul loading...

See the full list below:

Banned Baby Names in New York And United States

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Empire State parents-to-be will need a second name choice if they want to name their baby names like King, Queen, and Jesus Christ, Santa Claus, Majesty, Messiah, or Adolf Hitler.

Numbers, emojis and special characters are also typically banned

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Baby Names That Are Trending In New York State In 2025

Below are some baby names that are trending in 2025.

Girls

Lyra

Eloise

Zara

Ophelia

Hazel

Boys

Apollo

Caspian

Bodhi

Leander

River

LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born

What names were considered unique the year you were born? What's the most distinctive baby name in New York? Find out below:

LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born Stacker highlighted one of the least-used baby names from each year between 1950 and 2022, using data from the Social Security Administration. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: What are the most distinctive baby names in each state?

LOOK: What are the most distinctive baby names in each state? Spokeo used data from the Social Security Administration to find the most unique baby names in every state across the country as of 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century