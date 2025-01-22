Is New York State quickly becoming Trump country?

Does your county in the Empire State support MAGA?

Counties In New York State That Support President Donald Trump The Most

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

New York State is a Democratic state. In each Presidential election in recent memory, all of New York State's electoral votes go to the Democratic candidate.

It's been over 40 years since a Republican presidential candidate won New York State.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

However, Hudson Valley Post looked up the 2024 election night results and learned a majority of the counties in New York State voted for Trump.

Americans Go To The Polls In The 2024 Elections Getty Images loading...

See the counties in New York State that support President Trump the most, or the least.

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

250,000 New York Residents Received Deportation Orders

New York officials are preparing for mass deportations under President Trump's administration. Reports say over 250,000 have received deportation orders.

How New York Voted In Every Presidential Election In History

Have you ever wondered who New York voted for in every presidential election? And if who New York voted for ended up President?

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

CLICK HERE to find out. CLICK HERE for elections from 1900-2024.

New York Officials 'Take Drastic Action 'To Force' Trump Family 'To Comply'

New York Officials 'Take Drastic Action 'To Force' Trump Family 'To Comply'

Keep Reading:

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.