How New York Voted In Every Presidential Election Since 1900

Democratic presidential candidates continue to win New York State's vote. But, that's hasn't always been the case. We've looked back at how New York voted in every election since 1990.

New York State has voted for the Democratic presidential candidate in the last 9 elections. Six by over 20 percent. It's been 40 years since a Republican won New York.

1900:

Who New York Voted For - William McKinley (Republican)

General Election Winner - William McKinley (Republican); Loser - William Jennings Bryan (Democratic)

1904:

Who New York Voted For - Theodore Roosevelt (Republican)

General Election Winner - Theodore Roosevelt (Republican); Loser - Alton B. Parker (Democratic)

1908:

Who New York Voted For - William Taft (Republican)

General Election Winner - William Taft (Republican); Loser - William Jennings Bryan (Democratic)

1912:

Who New York Voted For - Woodrow Wilson (Democratic)

General Election Winner - Woodrow Wilson (Democratic); Losers - William Taft (Republican) & Theodore Roosevelt (Progressive)

1916:

Who New York Voted For - Charles Hughes (Republican)

General Election Winner - Woodrow Wilson (Democratic); Loser - Charles Hughes (Republican)

1920:

Who New York Voted For - Warren Harding (Republican)

General Election Winner - Warren Harding (Republican); Loser - James Cox (Democratic)

1924:

Who New York Voted For - Calvin Coolidge (Republican)

General Election Winner - Calvin Coolidge (Republican); Loser - John Davis (Democratic)

1928:

Who New York Voted For - Herbert Hoover (Republican)

General Election Winner - Herbert Hoover (Republican); Loser - Al Smith (Democratic)

1932:

Who New York Voted For - Franklin D. Roosevelt (Democratic);

General Election Winner - Franklin D. Roosevelt (Democratic); Loser - Herbert Hoover (Republican)

1936:

Who New York Voted For - Franklin D. Roosevelt (Democratic)

General Election Winner - Franklin D. Roosevelt (Democratic); Loser - Alf Landon (Republican)

1940:

Who New York Voted For - Franklin D. Roosevelt (Democratic)

General Election Winner - Franklin D. Roosevelt (Democratic); Loser - Wendell Willkie (Republican)

1944:

Who New York Voted For - Franklin D. Roosevelt (Democratic)

General Election Winner - Franklin D. Roosevelt (Democratic); Loser - Thomas Dewey (Republican)

1948:

Who New York Voted For - Thomas Dewey (Republican)

General Election Winner - Harry S. Truman (Democratic); Loser - Thomas Dewey (Republican)

1952:

Who New York Voted For - Dwight D. Eisenhower (Republican)

General Election Winner - Dwight D. Eisenhower (Republican); Loser - Adlai Stevenson (Democratic)

1956:

Who New York Voted For - Dwight D. Eisenhower (Republican)

General Election Winner - Dwight D. Eisenhower (Republican); Loser - Adlai Stevenson (Democratic)

1960:

Who New York Voted For - John F. Kennedy (Democratic)

General Election Winner - John F. Kennedy (Democratic); Loser - Richard Nixon (Republican)

1964:

Who New York Voted For - Lyndon B. Johnson (Democratic)

General Election Winner - Lyndon B. Johnson (Democratic); Loser - Barry Goldwater (Republican)

1968:

Who New York Voted For - Hubert Humphrey (Democratic)

General Election Winner - Richard Nixon (Republican); Loser - Hubert Humphrey (Democratic)

1972:

Who New York Voted For - Richard Nixon (Republican); General Election Winner - Richard Nixon (Republican); Loser - George McGovern (Democratic)

1976:

Who New York Voted For - Jimmy Carter (Democratic)

General Election Winner - Jimmy Carter (Democratic); Loser - Gerald Ford (Republican)

1980:

Who New York Voted For - Ronald Reagan (Republican)

General Election Winner - Ronald Reagan (Republican); Loser - Jimmy Carter (Democratic)

1984:

Who New York Voted For - Ronald Reagan (Republican)

General Election Winner - Ronald Reagan (Republican); Loser - Walter Mondale (Democratic)

1988:

Who New York Voted For - Michael Dukakis (Democratic)

General Election Winner - George H.W. Bush (Republican); Loser - Michael Dukakis (Democratic)

1992:

Who New York Voted For - Bill Clinton (Democratic)

General Election Winner - Bill Clinton (Democratic); Loser - George H.W. Bush (Republican)

1996:

Who New York Voted For - Bill Clinton (Democratic)

General Election Winner - Bill Clinton (Democratic); Loser - Bob Dole (Republican)

2000:

Who New York Voted For - Al Gore (Democratic)

General Election Winner - George W. Bush (Republican); Loser - Al Gore (Democratic)

2004:

Who New York Voted For - John Kerry (Democratic)

General Election Winner - George W. Bush (Republican); Loser - John Kerry (Democratic)

2008:

Who New York Voted For - Barack Obama (Democratic)

General Election Winner - Barack Obama (Democratic); Loser - John McCain (Republican)

2012:

Who New York Voted For - Barack Obama (Democratic)

General Election Winner - Barack Obama (Democratic); Loser - Mitt Romney (Republican)

2016:

Who New York Voted For - Hillary Clinton (Democratic)

General Election Winner - Donald Trump (Republican); Loser - Hillary Clinton (Democratic)

2020:

Who New York Voted For - Joe Biden (Democratic)

General Election Winner - Joe Biden (Democratic); Loser - Donald Trump (Republican)

