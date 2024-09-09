Terrorist Massacre Stopped At Upstate New York Border, Wanted To ‘Kill As Many As Possible’

A man planned to enter New York from the Canadian border, travel across the state, and "kill as many as possible."

A Pakistani citizen residing in Canada was just arrested following a complaint filed in the Southern District of New York.

Pakistani National Charged for Plotting Terrorist Attack in New York City in Support of ISIS

Officials allege that 20-year-old Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, planned to come to New York next month and kill many New Yorkers.

Khan was charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization (FTO), the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).

“The defendant is alleged to have planned a terrorist attack in New York City around October 7th of this year with the stated goal of slaughtering, in the name of ISIS, as many Jewish people as possible,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Thanks to the investigative work of the FBI, and the quick action of our Canadian law enforcement partners, the defendant was taken into custody.

Khan planned to travel from Canada to New York City. He then wanted to use automatic and semi-automatic weapons to carry out a mass shooting in support of ISIS at a Jewish center in Brooklyn, New York, officials say.

“The defendant was allegedly determined to kill Jewish people here in the United States, nearly one year after Hamas’ horrific attack on Israel. This investigation was led by the FBI, and I am proud of the terrific work by the FBI team and our partners to disrupt Khan's plan,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Khan was caught after he started talking with two undercover law enforcement officers on an encrypted messaging application about his support for ISIS. During his talks, he said he was going to cross the border from Canada into the United States to kill Jews on Oct. 7, the one-year anniversary of the brutal terrorist attacks in Israel by Hamas or Oct. 11, Yom Kippur, officials say.

Attack Initially Planned In New York City, Arrested At Border

Khan also allegedly planned the attack in New York City and settled on a Jewish center located in Brooklyn to "slaughter" Jews.

"Khan boasted that 'New york is perfect to target jews' because it has the 'largest Jewish population In america' and 'even if we dont attack a[n] Event[,] we could rack up easily a lot of jews,' the complaint states.

Khan was arrested on Sept 4 in Canada, while traveling to the United States, about 12 miles from the U.S.-Canada border.

