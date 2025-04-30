Shocking Amount Of Assault Rifles Found Upstate New York Car

New York State Police made a shocking discovery after pulling over a car for an alleged tinted windshield.

Tinted windows bamboozled an Upstate New York man.

Tinted Windshield Leads To Arrest In Upstate New York

Canva Canva loading...

Troopers out of SP Lockport conducted a traffic stop on Hinman Road in Lockport for a tinted, nontransparent windshield.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

During the traffic stop, police allegedly noticed, "in plain view," four illegal assault rifles.

Police seized:

Four assault weapons without serial numbers

9 high-capacity magazines

A silencer

A glass container with suspected cocaine

A small envelope containing suspected cocaine/fentanyl

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Police said the weapons had no serial numbers.

Lockport, New York Man Arrested After Police Find Assault Rifles In Car

New York State Police arrested 45-year-old Michael S. Wrzos of Lockport, New York for Criminal Possession of an Assault Weapon -D Felony (4 counts), Criminal Possession of high-capacity magazines- D Felony (9 Counts), Criminal Possession of a Silencer, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance – A Misdemeanor (2 Counts) and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Wrzos was transported to the Lockport Police Department and held for centralized arraignment.

32 States With Laws to Take Guns From Certain People

32 States With Laws to Take Guns From Certain People The 2nd amendment is very important for Montanans. However, it's very possible Montana could follow other states and take guns away from certain law breaking citizens. Gallery Credit: Canva

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way. Gallery Credit: RACHEL CAVANAUGH