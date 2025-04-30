Shocking Amount Of Assault Rifles Found Upstate New York Car
New York State Police made a shocking discovery after pulling over a car for an alleged tinted windshield.
Tinted windows bamboozled an Upstate New York man.
Tinted Windshield Leads To Arrest In Upstate New York
Troopers out of SP Lockport conducted a traffic stop on Hinman Road in Lockport for a tinted, nontransparent windshield.
During the traffic stop, police allegedly noticed, "in plain view," four illegal assault rifles.
Police seized:
- Four assault weapons without serial numbers
- 9 high-capacity magazines
- A silencer
- A glass container with suspected cocaine
- A small envelope containing suspected cocaine/fentanyl
Police said the weapons had no serial numbers.
Lockport, New York Man Arrested After Police Find Assault Rifles In Car
New York State Police arrested 45-year-old Michael S. Wrzos of Lockport, New York for Criminal Possession of an Assault Weapon -D Felony (4 counts), Criminal Possession of high-capacity magazines- D Felony (9 Counts), Criminal Possession of a Silencer, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance – A Misdemeanor (2 Counts) and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree.
Wrzos was transported to the Lockport Police Department and held for centralized arraignment.
