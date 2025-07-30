Search For Missing Upstate New York Resident Ends In Tragedy

A missing 44-year-old from the Hudson Valley triggered a major overnight search in Dutchess County. What rangers found the next morning left a community in mourning and raised urgent mental health concerns.

Police and the New York State DEC teamed up to search for a missing person in Dutchess County. Sadly, this has a tragic ending.

Search For Missing 44-Year-Old From Poughquag In Dutchess County, New York

Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office requesting Forest Ranger assistance for a missing 44-year-old from Poughquag, on Tuesday, just after midnight.

Responding forest rangers found the missing person's car in the north parking lot of Depot Hill Multiple Use Area.

Rangers, Pries, Rusher, and other first responders searched the Morgan Stewart shelter on the Appalachian Trail and interviewed campers in case they saw the missing 44-year-old.

Wilderness Recovery: Town of Beekman, Dutchess County

On Tuesday, just after 6:30 a.m., rangers found the missing person deceased. The missing person's name and gender were not released.

A group of people carried the 44-year-old to the Medical Examiner.

A cause of death wasn't released, but the DEC provided information about mental health and suicide prevention.

"If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance, help is available. 988 is a free 24-hour hotline to call or text anywhere in New York. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK," the DEC stated in its press release.

