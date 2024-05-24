Record Number Of New York Drivers Must Deal With Extra Police

A record number of people are hitting the roads this weekend, and all need to watch out for extra police.

Starting today, Friday, May 24, extra police will be patrolling the roads.

Statewide Memorial Day STOP-DWI Enforcement Effort

AAA predicts 2.8 million New York State residents will be hitting the roads for the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend.

Police across New York State will be keeping a very close eye out for impaired, drunk and reckless drivers.

The special enforcement runs from Friday through Monday. Drivers can expect to see a high number of sobriety checkpoints and more patrols on the roads.

Memorial Day Is Second-Deadliest Holiday

Officials say nationwide, Memorial Day is the second-deadliest holiday for drivers and passengers on U.S. roadways.

In hopes of reducing fatal accidents in New York, police agencies across the state and will be out in force in this coordinated effort to reduce the number of alcohol-related injuries and deaths during this period.

Plan A Safe Ride Home

Anyone who is planning to drink alcohol is urged to have a safe ride home.

“Designating a driver isn't just about personal safety – it's a commitment to protect everyone on the road and foster a responsible community. It's a simple act that saves lives, prevents tragedies and ensures that every journey ends safely," County Executive Sue Serino said.

