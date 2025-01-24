The FDA issues a very rare recall. You may have a product in your home that was supposed to be thrown out by its company.

The FDA has recalled nearly 3,000 jars of face cream.

Face Cream Recalled In New York

The FDA confirmed First Aid Beauty recalled 2,756 jars of its Ultra Repair Cream. The face cream was sold nationwide.

The FDA gives this recall a Class II risk classification, which is the second-highest risk classification.

It's rare for the FDA to recall beauty products. Typically, the FDA announces recalls for food, drinks, supplements and prescription drugs.

Cream Intended For Quarantine Accidently Distributed

Officials say that a deviation from the "Current Good Manufacturing Practice" regulations is the reason for the recall.

According to the FDA, the recalled products were "intended for quarantine was inadvertently distributed."

The affected jars of Ultra Repair Cream — Coconut Vanilla have the following UPC:

UPC 8 15517 02955 6

If you have these recalled products it will have either of these lot codes:

Lot 24D44, expires 4/10/2026

Lot 24D45, expires 4/11/2026

"We voluntarily recalled a specific variant of our Ultra Repair Cream — Coconut Vanilla — sold exclusively on FirstAidBeauty.com," a spokesperson for First Aid Beauty told TODAY. "This was one particular variant. No other First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Creams are impacted."

