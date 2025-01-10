Powerful Winter Storm To Bring Some Snow To Hudson Valley

All week there's been buzz of a snowstorm in the Hudson Valley this week. Experts now say residents should expect to see snow.

Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Weather said the "buzz about a possible nor'easter Saturday into Sunday continues to grow."

Major Snowstorm For Hudson Valley?

However, officials said the chances of major storm this weekend in the Hudson Valley continued to "decrease."

Hudson Valley Weather predicted on Tuesday there was only a "10%" chance of a nor'easter impacting the region.

Powerful Winter Storm For Parts Of US

The powerful winter storm is gaining strength as it moves across the southern United States, bringing heavy snow, ice, and rain.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings for several states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana, as the storm threatens to disrupt travel and cause power outages.

Will Hudson Valley See Snow?

Hudson Valley Weather now believes "a major snowstorm is very likely to not be realized once again."

However, they do say residents should expect to see "light snow."

"There is the possibility that enough moisture does push northeast Friday overnight and on into Saturday morning... so that a period of light snow is possible across the region," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook. "A dusting to an inch or so appears possible."

Hudson Valley Weather believes light snow could develop in parts of the region overnight Friday, taping off before noon on Saturday.

"It won't be a significant event, but it's possible that any Saturday morning travel plans could be a bit slick due to a period of light snow," Hudson Valley Weather added.

Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll agrees, saying Hudson Valley residents should expect "light snow."

"It’s not the big storm that looked possible earlier in the week, but it’s something," Noll states in his newsletter. "Light snow will develop across the Hudson Valley during the early hours of Saturday morning and end by early afternoon. A coating up to an inch of powdery snow is expected, leaving area roads somewhat slippery on Saturday morning."

