Person With Deadly Virus Visited Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant

A man carrying a highly contagious virus recently visited a Hudson Valley restaurant. Health officials are now warning some diners that they may be at serious risk.

The Putnam County Health Department is confirming that a resident who visited a popular business tested positive for measles.

Measles Case Confirmed In Putnam County

Canva Canva loading...

According to the Putnam County Department of Health, the infected person is no longer contagious; however, they were contagious while visiting a local business.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Health officials are now trying to identify anyone who may have come into contact with the person while they were contagious, to prevent further spread of the illness.

"Measles is a serious, highly contagious disease that can spread through the air by coughing or sneezing. In rare cases, it can be deadly," the Putnam County Department of Health stated in a press release.

Visited Arturo’s Tavern In Mahopac, New York

Google Google loading...

Officials say the person visited Arturo’s Tavern at 878 Route 6 in Mahopac on Wednesday, May 28.

The Putnam County restaurant is known for its "traditional Italian specialties and huge martinis."

Anyone who visited Arturo’s Tavern between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28, should call the Putnam County health department at 845-808-1390 and ask to speak with a nurse.

The person contracted measles while traveling abroad and was contagious when they were at Artuso's, officials say.

“The owner and staff at Arturo’s Tavern have assisted in every way possible to help identify any additional exposures. They share our priority—to ensure the health and safety of our Putnam residents and guests," Health Director Rian Rodriguez said.

Google Google loading...

An infected person can spread measles from four days before to four days after the rash appears.

Measles symptoms start with a fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, and sore throat. It's then followed by a rash that spreads from the head downward over the body.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Officials add that the best protection is to get vaccinated.

LIST: Measles Symptoms

LIST: Measles Symptoms Gallery Credit: CANVA

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety

Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms