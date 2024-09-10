PD: Drunk Wrong-Way Driver Kills 1 In Hudson Valley, New York

An out-of-state man who drove the wrong way on a highway in the Hudson Valley was allegedly driving drunk. The other driver was killed.

Westchester County Police are investigating a fatal collision caused by a wrong-way driver early Sunday morning.

Wrong-Way Fatal Accident On Hutchinson River Parkway In Westchester County, New York

Westchester County police received several 911 calls reporting that a vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Rye Brook around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

The wrong-way vehicle collided with another car traveling in the correct direction around 5:08 a.m., about a half mile south of King Street, police say.

Driver Of Car Heading In Correct Direction Killed

Arriving officers found one of the vehicles, the car that was traveling in the correct direction, fully engulfed in flames.

That driver, a man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name is being held until confirmation by the Westchester Medical Examiner’s Office, officials say.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was removed from his car and taken by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

Police: Wrong-Way Driver Was Drunk. From Connecticut

On Monday, police charged the driver and released his name, alleging he was driving drunk.

Jose Espinal, 48, of Bridgeport, Connecticut was charged Westchester County Police Department with vehicular manslaughter in the second degree and driving while Intoxicated.

"Espinal is accused of being intoxicated when he drove his Toyota Highlander southbound in the northbound lanes of travel shortly after 5 a.m. He crashed head-on into a Toyota Camry that was traveling north, killing its driver and causing the Camry to catch fire," the Westchester County Police Department stated in a press release. "It is unclear where Espinal entered the parkway in the wrong direction."

He was remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

