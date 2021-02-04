Official Snow Totals For Hudson Valley, 2 Towns Tie For Most

Here's a complete rundown on snowfall totals across the Hudson Valley. Many hometowns received over two feet of snow!

This week's storm certainly lived up to the hype. Travel in the Hudson Valley until late Tuesday was "absolutely horrendous." Hudson Valley Weather predicted around 12 to 24 inches could fall on the region, with possibly 30 inches for the Eastern Catskills.

The National Weather Service predicted Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties would see 18-24 inches of snow while Ulster and Dutchess Counties should see 9 to 18 inches of snow. Sullivan County is forecast for 18-30 inches of snow.

Below are the official snow totals for the Hudson Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Dutchess County

Fishkill: 25.6

Myers Corner: 24.8

Beacon: 24.0

LaGrange: 21.5

Hopewell Junction: 19.0

Poughquag: 18.6

Red Hook: 18.5

Pine Plains: 17.0

Poughkeepsie: 15.0

Hyde Park: 15.0

Tivoli: 13.3

Rhinebeck: 13.1

Orange County

Washingtonville: 22.0

Newburgh: 21.2

Monroe: 21.0

Tuxedo Park: 21.0

Middletown: 20.4

Port Jervis: 20.0

Washingtonville: 20.0

Warwick: 19.2

Ulster County

Saugerties: 25.6

Wallkill: 23.0

Highland: 18.5

Phoenicia: 18.1

Plattekill: 17.9

Cottekill: 14.4

Esopus: 14.0

Oliverbridge: 14.0

Putnam County

Cold Spring: 19.5

Mahopac: 18.0

Putnam Valley: 17.5

Brewster: 15.7

Carmel: 12.0

Sullivan County

1 W Kiamesha: 23.8

Glen Spey: 21.8

Livingston Manor: 20.3

Woodridge: 19.6

Jeffersonville: 15.0

Wurtsboro: 14.5

Livingston and Germantown saw the most snow in Columbia County with 12 inches. 21 inches fell on Buchanan in Westchester County. Spring Valley topped Rockland County with 21 inches. East Jewett's 23 inches outpaced the rest of Greene County.

Saugerties and Fishkill tied for the most snow in the Hudson Valley and New York State.

