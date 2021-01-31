Around two feet of snow is in the forecast for most of the Hudson Valley, while some parts of the region could see as much as 30 inches.

According to Hudson Valley Weather, Light snow should start to develop late Sunday night into early Monday morning in the southern parts of the Hudson Valley. Moderate snow will likely develop from south to north from 6 a.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Monday.

From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday snowfall will be moderate to heavy. Light to moderate snow should fall in the region for the rest of Monday.

Periods of light to moderate snow is expected from midnight until 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Snow could fall for 24 hours, according to Hudson Valley Weather, with the heaviest snow late Monday morning through Monday evening. 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall per hour during the peak parts of the storm. Whiteout or Blizzard conditions are possible at times

Hudson Valley Weather believes the Monday morning commute could be impacted, especially from I-84 on South. "Extremely difficult" and "dangerous travel is expected during the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

Hudson Valley Weather believes most of the Hudson Valley will see 12 to 24 inches of snow and the Eastern Catskills may see 18 to 30 inches of snow.

"The stage is set for absolutely horrendous travel conditions Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning," Hudson Valley Weather wrote in its Final Snowfall Forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for all of the Hudson Valley until Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service believes 18 to 24 inches of snow will fall in Orange, Rockland, Putnam and Westchester counties; 10 to 20 inches of snow for Ulster and Dutchess counties; and 12 to 20 inches of snow for Sullivan County.