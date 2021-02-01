Updated Total Snowfall Predictions For Hudson Valley

Travel in the Hudson Valley until Tuesday morning could be "absolutely horrendous." Parts of the region may see around 30 inches of snow.

Hudson Valley Weather believes around 12 to 24 inches could fall on the region, with possibly 30 inches for the Eastern Catskills.

"The stage is set for absolutely horrendous travel conditions Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning," Hudson Valley Weather wrote in its Final Snowfall Forecast.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. today. 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall per hour during the peak parts of the storm. Whiteout or Blizzard conditions are possible at times.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entire Hudson Valley until Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service predicts Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties will see 18-24 inches of snow while Ulster and Dutchess Counties should see 9 to 18 inches of snow. Sullivan County is forecast for 18-30 inches of snow.

The Weather Channel believes Orange, Ulster, Dutchess, Putnam, Sullivan and Rockland counties will get 11-19 inches of more snow. That's on top of the 2 to 5 inches the region has already seen.

