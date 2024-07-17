Officer Involved Fatal Shooting Confirmed In Upstate New York

An investigation is underway after a fatal officer-involved shooting in the Hudson Valley.

A large police presence was spotted early Tuesday morning in Sullivan County.

Fatal Police Shooting In Sullivan County, New York

Middletown, New York Man Killed

New York State Police confirmed the incident. Albert Melendez, 32, of Middletown, NY, stopped and attempted to turn around at the intersection of Rock Hill Drive and Emerald Place, police say.

At that time, a Trooper, later identified as Russel T. Peters, from Troop F, exited his patrol vehicle and gave verbal commands for Melendez to stop his vehicle.

However, the vehicle continued forward and hit the trooper, officials say.

Peters then fired from his duty weapon striking Melendez. Peters has been a New York State Police member since September of 2021, according to New York State Police.

Troopers provided emergency medical care to Melendez, who was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center, where he died, according to police.

More information hasn't been released. Police say this incident remains under investigation.

