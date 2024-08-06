New Yorkers Warned: ‘You May Buy Something That Will Kill You’
A substance from China has made its way to New York, via Mexico, and is killing New Yorkers.
One New York State official warns "you may buy something that will kill you."
Very Lethal New Drug Is Killing New Yorkers
That's what Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan told WPIX about "a new ultra-deadly synthetic drug" that's been found in New York and linked to many overdose deaths.
The drug is called Carfentanil. The powdery substance originates from China but is arriving in New York from Mexico, officials claim.
Linked To 7 Deaths In New York City
The drug, which is strong enough to sedate an elephant, is linked to seven deaths in New York City in 2024.
Just a grain is strong enough to kill a person, WPIX reports.
It's been found all over the five boroughs, as well as across New York State.
New York State Department of Health Issues Public Health Alert for Carfentanil
The New York State Department Of Health recently issued a warning about the "dangerous" new drug that's up to 100 times stronger than fentanyl.
Recent samples tested from bags labeled "Super Mario" were found to have a combination of fentanyl, xylazine, and trace amounts of heroin and carfentanil.
Carfentanil Detected In Drug Samples From Central New York
Drug samples were recently identified in the Central New York area.
"Carfentenil is a veterinary drug that is no longer marketed because it is so dangerous. The Department partners with community programs that provide access to drug checking so these dangerous substances are identified before they are used by a person who uses drugs and risks overdose," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.
