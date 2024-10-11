New Yorkers Can Now “Experience” Real-Life Squid Games
Fans of the hit Netflix show Squid Game can now experience it for themselves in New York.
"Squid Game: The Experience" opens on Friday in New York City.
Squid Game: The Experience Opens In New York City
If you're a fan of the hit show, a thrill-seeker, or just curious how you'd do in games featured on "Squid Game," now's your chance.
Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
Opens Inside the Manhattan Mall In New York City
"Squid Game: The Experience" officially opens inside the Manhattan Mall on Friday at 10 a.m.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
"Step into the Squid Game story and play against other contestants in groups," Squid Game: The Experience states on its website.
Players can face the on-screen challenges in person while testing their skills and strategy in thrilling Games inspired by the series.
Enjoy Five "Epic Games" Seen In Squid Game
Players can enjoy "5 epic challenges" inspired by the hit Netflix series.
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
"Explore recreated sets from the Squid Game universe and meet familiar characters," Squid Game: The Experience adds.
Tickets start at $29. Games will be played from Thursday through Monday until at least March 2025.
Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you
Gallery Credit: Ben Wittstein
LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you
Gallery Credit: Ben Wittstein