New Yorkers Can Now “Experience” Real-Life Squid Games

Fans of the hit Netflix show Squid Game can now experience it for themselves in New York.

"Squid Game: The Experience" opens on Friday in New York City.

Squid Game: The Experience Opens In New York City

New York Comic Con 2021 - Day 2 Getty Images for ReedPop loading...

If you're a fan of the hit show, a thrill-seeker, or just curious how you'd do in games featured on "Squid Game," now's your chance.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Opens Inside the Manhattan Mall In New York City

"Squid Game: The Experience" officially opens inside the Manhattan Mall on Friday at 10 a.m.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Netflix Netflix loading...

"Step into the Squid Game story and play against other contestants in groups," Squid Game: The Experience states on its website.

Players can face the on-screen challenges in person while testing their skills and strategy in thrilling Games inspired by the series.

Enjoy Five "Epic Games" Seen In Squid Game

Players can enjoy "5 epic challenges" inspired by the hit Netflix series.

Squid Game Causes Soaring Popularity For Nostalgic Korean Candies Getty Images loading...

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

"Explore recreated sets from the Squid Game universe and meet familiar characters," Squid Game: The Experience adds.

Tickets start at $29. Games will be played from Thursday through Monday until at least March 2025.

Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth 's rankings by current net worth. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard. Gallery Credit: Ben Wittstein