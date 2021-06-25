New York Village Hall Raided After Fire Kills Firefighter, Senior

A statewide investigation now involves a raid of a Hudson Valley village hall following a fire that killed a firefighter and a senior citizen.

On Wednesday, the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office along with state and federal investigators conducted a raid of Spring Valley Village Hall.

"We do hope this action was in furtherance of the ongoing investigation into the fire that occurred at Evergreen Court Home for Adults that killed a resident and heroic Fire Lt. Jared Lloyd," Rockland County Executive Ed Day stated.

NBC reports the raid is in connection with the fatal fire at Evergreen Court in Rockland County in March. Spring Valley firefighter Jared Lloyd was one of the first responders on the scene at the massive fire at Evergreen Court For Adults.

Lloyd was killed while searching for others, determined to rescue anyone who was trapped. Lloyd was the father of two boys and a 15-year member of the Columbian Engine Company.

The fire also claimed the life of an unnamed resident.

Investigators are looking into reports that an alarm system was disabled at the assisted living center for a Passover cleansing ritual and a blowtorch was used for the oven.

