Massive Fire At Mid-Hudson Region Nursing Home Kills at Least 1

At least one resident is dead following a massive fire at a nursing home in the region.

Firefighters spent the overnight hours battling a massive blaze at an assisted living facility in Rockland County. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults on Lafayette Street in Spring Valley.

Evergreen Court Home for Adults is a senior living provider in Spring Valley that offers residents assisted living, nursing homes and continuing care.

Firefighters confirmed one resident died in the blaze while two firefighters were injured. Officials believe all other residents have been accounted for, according to CBS.

Eight people noticed the blaze and rushed into the burning building and helped bring out residents in wheelchairs, walkers or carried out residents.

The 200-bed facility was destroyed in the blaze. Many parts of the building collapsed during the fire and witnesses reported hearing explosions. Below are videos of the fire sent to Hudson Valley Post by Rockland Video.

