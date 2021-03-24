The body of a missing volunteer firefighter was found following Tuesday's massive fire at a nursing home in the region that also killed a resident.

Early Wednesday morning the body of an unnamed missing volunteer firefighter was recovered from the scene of Tuesday morning's massive fire at an assisted living facility in Rockland County.

"Early this morning the recovery efforts were successful and the body of a fallen firefighter, a hero for all was recovered and removed with great solemnity by his fellow brothers and sisters in the fire and emergency services. Later on today a briefing will take place and we will learn more about this wonderful volunteer firefighter who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to others. This is an extraordinarily difficult time for the fire services within Rockland County. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bravest and the fellow firefighters of Spring Valley who lost a brother today. My condolences and prayers to all so deeply affected by this terrible tragedy," Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann stated.

Around 7 a.m. the Mahwah Fire Company identified the firefighter as Jared Lloyd of the Spring Valley Fire Department.

"Jared made the ultimate sacrifice while helping residents during yesterday’s massive fire at the Evergreen Home for Adults," Mahwah Fire Company 2 wrote on Facebook. "Co. 2 has had the privilege of growing a great camaraderie and close relationship with the members of Jared’s firehouse over the years. They’ve always been there for us in times of celebration and in times of tragedy. Needless to say, we will do everything we can to assist them in the difficult days ahead."

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults on Lafayette Street in Spring Valley. Evergreen Court Home for Adults is a senior living provider in Spring Valley that offers residents assisted living, nursing homes and continuing care.

Firefighters spent the overnight hours battling the blaze. Eight people noticed the blaze and rushed into the burning building and helped bring out residents in wheelchairs, walkers or carried out residents.

One senior citizen who lived in the facility died and several others are in the hospital in critical condition. Two firefighters were injured, Hoehmann confirmed.

The 200-bed facility was destroyed in the blaze. Many parts of the building collapsed during the fire and witnesses reported hearing explosions. Below are videos of the fire sent to Hudson Valley Post by Rockland Video.

