New York State Responds To Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday in Florida as a powerful Category 3 storm.

New York State Helping Florida

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that she is sending 65 New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to help the Florida National Guard in responding to Hurricane Milton.

“As hurricanes wreak devastation along much of the Southeastern United States, we are stepping up to support response efforts for those in need,” Hochul stated in a press release. “I am deploying the New York National Guard to protect Floridians in the path of Hurricane Milton — offering resources, assistance and standing united with our neighbors in this time of crisis.”

The New York National Guard will deploy 65 Soldiers and Airmen to Camp Blanding Joint Training Center near Jacksonville, Florida.

The New York Army National Guard is sending 41 Soldiers from the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Syracuse and 10 Humvees. These soldiers will fly to Florida on board a C-17 Globemaster III transport.

The C-17 Globemaster III will be flown by the New York Air National Guard’s 105th Airlift Wing based at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh.

The New York Air National Guard will deploy 24 pararescue Airmen from the 106th Rescue Wing on Long Island.

"The Pararescue Airmen are all trained EMTs who go through extensive training that involves parachuting, scuba diving and survival skills. The Airmen will deploy with watercraft and specialized vehicles," Hochul's Office told Hudson Valley Post.

“The New York National Guard is ready to support our fellow citizens in Florida, as Hurricane Milton heads for their state. Our Soldiers and Airmen are simply amazing at the way they respond on very short notice," Major General Ray Shields said.

The New York National Guard currently has 48 Soldiers and Airmen deployed in North Carolina.

