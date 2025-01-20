New York State Confirms “Surge” Of Police Officers In These Areas

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is confirming a "surge" of police officers and other safety measures to protect New Yorkers.

Hochul is teaming up with New York City Mayor Eric Adams to make things safer for subway riders.

New Safety Measures In Place In New York City

For at least the next six months, 300 more uniformed police officers will be deployed on nearly all 150 overnight trains.

“I am committed to ensuring that every rider feels safe when they enter our transit system and are on the subway,” Governor Hochul said. “Crime and the fear of crime need to be reduced, and the surge of law enforcement patrol, protective barriers and LED lighting will increase the subway system’s security for both riders and transit workers.”

Starting Monday, Jan. 20, at least two uniformed police officers will be assigned to each subway train between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Plan Costs $154 Million

New York State and New York City will split the cost, which totals $154 million. New York State will pay $77 million and New York City will pay the other $77 million for the extra officers.

How New York State Plans To Make Subways Safer

"We must do everything we can to prevent random acts of violence and ensure that all New Yorkers are not just safe, but feel safe, too," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. "When I ride the trains and talk to everyday New Yorkers, they consistently tell me they want more officers on the subways and increased support for those suffering from severe mental illness."

